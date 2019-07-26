World Share

Are Thousands of Migrants Being Pushed Out of Croatia?

Migrants from around the world are stuck in Bosnia, with their only pathway into the European Union through Croatia. But during the past year, there's been mounting evidence that Croatian police are breaking EU law by - quite literally - beating asylum seekers back over the border. Guests: Tineke Strik Former Rapporteur on Pushback Policies in the Council of Europe Maddalena Avon The Center for Peace Studies Dominik Tarczynski Polish MP with the Law and Justice Party Iolo ap Dafydd TRT World Correspondent #Crotia #Bosnia #Migrant #Whistleblower #PoliceBrutality