Shchukin Collection at The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts
During the early 20th century French modern art was considered worthless even among Parisian art circles. But a cloth merchant from Russia boldly sought out the work of these "rejected" artists. They included big names, like Gauguin, Cezanne, and Van Gogh. clearly, Sergey Shukin had a keen sensibility for spotting great art. And soon owned one of the most prominent art collections of all time. Shchukin's vast collection has never been exhibited under one roof until now. #Shchukin #Collection #Russia
July 26, 2019
