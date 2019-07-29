POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive: Terror suspect detained in Turkey since January
03:16
World
Exclusive: Terror suspect detained in Turkey since January
Many foreign fighters leaving Syria are arrested and detained in Turkey. One of them is Sufean Mostafa Kamal. His father is Abu Hamza al Masri, the radical British cleric convicted by the US for supporting terrorism. Kamal's British citizenship was revoked in 2017, and he's currently being held in a detention centre near the Turkish city of Izmir, where he says he has no regrets. Shamim Chowdhury this exclusive interview. #TerrorSuspects #SyrianWar #Repatriation
July 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?