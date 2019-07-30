5 Films about Filmmaking

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Quentin Tarantino, the video store clerk turned director, is not the first filmmaker to tell stories about what goes on behind the camera. From Francois Truffaut to Federico Fellini, many international directors have also laid bare the good, the bad and the ugly of the film business. Alican Pamir brings five of his favourite pics that pay tribute to the glory of the motion picture industry. #BurtReynolds #TimBurton #FrançoisTruffaut
July 30, 2019
