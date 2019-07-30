POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Abu Hamza’s Son Speaks Out | Exclusive Interview with Former British Fighter in Syria
11:30
World
Abu Hamza’s Son Speaks Out | Exclusive Interview with Former British Fighter in Syria
Sufean Mostafa Kamal says he went to Syria to fight against Bashar al Assad's forces. But the son of radical preacher Abu Hamza al Masri had his British citizenship revoked in 2017. He's currently being held in a high security facility in Turkey. Kamal spoke exclusively to TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury about his time in Syria, his reaction to becoming stateless, and how he has no regrets. #Syria #Fighters #Rebel #UK #Ban #CitizenshipRevoked #RevokeCitizenship
July 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?