World
Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik Speaks to The Newsmakers
Zakir Naik is seen by many as a global superstar. The Islamic preacher has 17 million followers on Facebook and his own TV channel. But he's also a wanted man. Indian authorities accuse Naik of spreading hate speech and inspiring terrorism. From Malaysia, where he lives in exile, Naik denied the allegations against him to The Newsmakers. Guest: Nakir Naikir Islamic Televangelist Guest: Nakir Naikir Islamic Televangelist #India #ZakirNaik #Preacher #Televangelist #FreeZakirNaik #MuslimPreacher #Intolerance #Interpol
July 30, 2019
