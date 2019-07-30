POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: Demonstrators demand inquiry into violence
01:55
World
Hong Kong Protests: Demonstrators demand inquiry into violence
Democracy activists in Hong Kong have accused Beijing of "fanning the flames" of a city that is already fractured. Meanwhile the Chinese government has condemned the actions of the protesters saying it stood behind Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam. That's despite eight straight weeks of anti-government demonstrations that have paralysed parts of the city and often turned violent. Britt Clennett reports. #HongKong #China #CarrieLam
July 30, 2019
