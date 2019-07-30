POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sudan Protests: Talks over transition of power cancelled
01:32
World
Sudan Protests: Talks over transition of power cancelled
In Sudan, talks between protest leaders and military officials over the transition of power to a civilian government have been cancelled. This as members of the protest movement are visiting a town where four children and an adult were killed during violent demonstrations on Monday. The head of Sudan's ruling military council has condemned those killings as an "unacceptable crime". Sarah Balter has more. #Sudan #SudanMilitary #Protest
July 30, 2019
