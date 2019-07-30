World Share

Sudan Protests: Talks over transition of power cancelled

In Sudan, talks between protest leaders and military officials over the transition of power to a civilian government have been cancelled. This as members of the protest movement are visiting a town where four children and an adult were killed during violent demonstrations on Monday. The head of Sudan's ruling military council has condemned those killings as an "unacceptable crime". Sarah Balter has more. #Sudan #SudanMilitary #Protest