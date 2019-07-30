World Share

Conspiracy theories: Are they damaging democracy?

From aliens in area 51 to the moon landings being faked - many conspiracy theories are viewed as harmless fun. But when they spill over into the mainstream and their followers reach in high office - do they pose a threat to democracy? At the Roundtable we have Dr Matthew Dentith, Teaching Fellow at the University of Waikato and Author of ‘The Philosophy of Conspiracy Theories`; Professor Chris French, Head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit at Goldsmiths, University of London; Professor Joe Uscinski, editor of ‘Conspiracy Theories & the People Who Believe Them’ and co-author of ‘American Conspiracy Theories’; and Dr Daniel Jolley, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology at Staffordshire University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.