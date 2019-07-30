POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK Prime Minister on domestic Brexit tour | Money Talks
The UK's new prime minister has kicked-off a domestic charm offensive to spread his Brexit message. Boris Johnson says he won't talk to EU leaders unless they're willing to renegotiate the current deal. But as Sibel Karkus reports, his promise to deliver a divorce - with or without an agreement - has put him at odds with many across the UK, especially in Scotland and Northern Ireland. And Iain Begg joined us from London. He's a Professorial Research Fellow at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science. #BorisJohnson #HardBrexit #EU
July 30, 2019
