POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Accused 9/11 mastermind willing to testify against Saudi Arabia
00:59
World
Accused 9/11 mastermind willing to testify against Saudi Arabia
The accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks has stated he is willing to testify against Saudi Arabia if the US promises not to seek the death penalty against him. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in 2003 and has confessed that he was the mastermind behind the attacks on the Twin Towers that killed nearly 3,000 people and various other terrorist attacks. Victims of the 9/11 attacks are suing Saudi Arabia for its alleged involvement, and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s testimony could potentially help their case. #AlQaida #September11 #KhalidSheikhMohammed
July 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?