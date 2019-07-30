World Share

Accused 9/11 mastermind willing to testify against Saudi Arabia

The accused mastermind behind the September 11 attacks has stated he is willing to testify against Saudi Arabia if the US promises not to seek the death penalty against him. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in 2003 and has confessed that he was the mastermind behind the attacks on the Twin Towers that killed nearly 3,000 people and various other terrorist attacks. Victims of the 9/11 attacks are suing Saudi Arabia for its alleged involvement, and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s testimony could potentially help their case. #AlQaida #September11 #KhalidSheikhMohammed