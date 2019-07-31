POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ibrahim Mahama: Parliament of Ghosts
Ibrahim Mahama has built a stellar reputation as a contemporary artist who collects objects others might dismiss. Born in Ghana, the 32-year-old is considered one of the brightest lights in Africa. He was one of the leading attractions at this year's Venice Biennale and his most recent exhibition 'Parliament of Ghosts' in Manchester is where Showcase's Miranda Atty caught up with him. #IbrahimMahama #LookingtotheFuture #Ghana
July 31, 2019
