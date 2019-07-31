POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump vs Antifa
20:08
World
Donald Trump vs Antifa
Last month, suspected Antifa activists attacked the conservative blogger Andy Ngo. In response, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he wants to designate Antifa a terrorist group, saying it'll help police do their job. But unlike most terror organisations -- Antifa hasn't killed anyone. So is the group dangerous or the White House's strawman? Guests: Kit O'Connell Journalist and Antifascist activist Brandon Straka Founder of the Walk Away Campaign #Trump #USA #Antifa #Fascism #WhiteHouse #AntifaTerrorists #AntiFascists #AndyNgo #WhiteSupremacy
July 31, 2019
