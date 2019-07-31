BizTech Share

US-China trade talks end with little progress | Money Talks

The US and China have ended their latest round of trade negotiations in Shanghai with little sign of progress. The talks ended earlier than expected, after US President Donald Trump accused Beijing of deliberately stalling the talks. We got more on the trade talks with Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #USChinaTradeNegotiations #DonaldTrump #TradeTalks