3D Interpretation: Touching the Art
Over the last 50 years, technology has developed beyond the wildest sci-fi dreams. This has almost entirely changed the way we communicate. From millions of pixels shared online every day, to the arts and culture scene turning its face towards visual arts paintings, sculptures, installations. Visual culture is in its prime. But what if you cannot see any of these artworks? Does it mean you will never have the opportunity to experience art? Well, one artist in Switzerland is working to make sure this is not the case, one sculpture at a time. Karina Rodriguez Echavarria, Principal Lecturer at University of Brighton 01:58 #TouchingtheArt #Art #3D
August 1, 2019
