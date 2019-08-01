Moscow’s ‘Mass Unrest’ | Picture This

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions demand democratic reform in Moscow. The Russian capital is scheduled to hold local elections in September. But several contenders have been barred from running. Officials say it's because they didn't collect enough signatures to stand. The banned candidates say it's simply because they're opposed to the current leadership. Normally local elections don't get this much attention in Russia, so why is it different this time? Produced by Zeynep Gizem Zara. #Russia #Moscow #AlexeiNavalny #Navalny #RussianOpposition #Kremlin #Putin #Opposition #Democracy #Elections
August 1, 2019
