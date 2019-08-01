POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Escalation
Hong Kong Escalation
Hong Kong protests started peacefully. But in recent weeks, they've taken a sinister turn. Commuters were attacked at a train station and victims claim police were happy to turn a blind eye. The subsequent protests that condemned police inaction were swiftly quelled. In a rare public statement, China's central government reiterated its support for Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam, and sent a stark warning to protesters: End the unrest or pay the price. Natalie Poyhonen reports. #HongKong #protests #CarrieLam #HKprotests #HongKongProtests #Beijing #China #YuenLong
August 1, 2019
