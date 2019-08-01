POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Seeking Refuge in Uganda: Scarce resources divide locals and refugees
02:12
World
Seeking Refuge in Uganda: Scarce resources divide locals and refugees
Uganda is home to more than a million refugees, mostly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the United Nations, Uganda's asylum policies are among the most progressive in the world. But as Leon Ssen-yange reports, the strain on resources and conflict in resettlement camps has heightened tensions among both locals and refugees. #Uganda #UgandaRefugees #RefugeeCrisis
August 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?