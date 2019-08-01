POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is social media an addiction which needs a cure? – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Is social media an addiction which needs a cure? – Newsfeed
00:54 - A senator wants to change the law in the United States to combat what he calls dangerous social media use. The WHO hasn’t classified social media as an addiction, so do the rules need to change? 05:56 - A bitter food fight has broken out in India after a Hindu Zomato customer complained that a Muslim driver was delivering his food order. 08:30 - Who is Tulsi Gabbard and where does her allegiance lie? #NewsFeed #Tulsi2020 #Badshah
August 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?