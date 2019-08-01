World Share

Modern Africa: How do we end stereotypes?

A recent advert for the New York Times bureau chief in Nairobi caused an uproar for relying on tired old stereotypes of the region and of Africa in general. How is it possible to put these old images in the past? Joining us at the Roundtable Wana Udobang, Journalist; Onyekachi Wambu, Executive Director, African Foundation for Development; Arvy Nahar, Oil and Gas energy specialist and Hakim Adi Historian of Africa.