ROCKY ROAD – The street brawl that sparked an international stand-off
02:17
World
ROCKY ROAD – The street brawl that sparked an international stand-off
How did a brawl on the streets of Stockholm lead to an international stand-off between Sweden and the US? Answer: the brawl involved a rapper whose friends include one of the most famous women on the planet, and she’s got a direct line into the White House. Kim Kardashian West persuaded US President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of jailed rap star A$AP Rocky, sparking one of the most bizarre diplomatic incidents in years.
August 2, 2019
