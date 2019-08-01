POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amazon makes push into automotive industry | Money Talks
05:26
BizTech
Amazon makes push into automotive industry | Money Talks
Online retail giant, Amazon, may have its roots in e-commerce, but over the last decade, it has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire that include logistics, cloud computing, and digital services. Now, it's revving-up to dominate the streets in fast-growing field of transportation technology. We got under the hood of Amazon's auto ambitions with Santosh Rao in New York. He's the Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Amazon #Ecommerce #TransportationTechnology
August 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?