I’M A CELEBRITY, GET ME OUT OF HERE – Trump intervenes, Swedes send him flat-packing
I’M A CELEBRITY, GET ME OUT OF HERE – Trump intervenes, Swedes send him flat-packing
It’s the most 2019 story of 2019. Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye persuaded US President Donald Trump to petition the Swedish government to release rapper A$AP Rocky, who was arrested for alleged assault. Sweden’s refusal to disrupt the judicial process prompted Trump to lash out on Twitter, where else? The Nexus asks, has A$AP been treated fairly? And is show-business taking over politics?
August 1, 2019
