Street Art vs. Graffiti

Art or vandalism? This touchstone debate has been part of the controversial history of street art and graffiti for a long time. But over the last decade, these colourful, creative, unrestricted and diverse forms of expression have become more popular than ever. Not to mention the fact that they are now big business in the art world. But despite the global popularity, it’s still criminalised in many cities. Susan Hansen, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Middlesex University 02:03 #StreetArt #Graffiti #Colourful