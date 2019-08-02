POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Do We Need a Space Force?
Do We Need a Space Force?
The race to militarise space is a very real thing. Gone are the Star Wars jokes that dogged Donald Trump when he proposed a US Space Force last year. Since then -- China and Russia started throwing more money at nano-satellites, laser guns, jamming devices and cyber-attack software. And French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest to jump onboard. But is this going to put all our lives at risk? Guests: Subrata Ghoshroy Researcher at MIT's Science, Technology and Society Programme Laura Seward Forczyk Founder of Astralytical Dean Cheng Senior Researcher at the Heritage Foundation
August 2, 2019
