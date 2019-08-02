Japan removes Seoul from preferred trade list | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tensions between Japan and South Korea over forced labour during World War Two have escalated into a trade dispute.On Friday, Tokyo dropped its only Asian ally from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls. Seoul says it will retaliate with countermeasures. As Laila Humairah reports, the conflict is causing a ripple effect on major chip-making businesses and could disrupt the global supply chain. #JapanTradeList #SouthKoreaForcedLabour #ExportControls
August 2, 2019
