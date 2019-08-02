What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

BizTech Share

US to levy 10% tariff on $300B of Chinese goods | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump's slapping 10% tariffs on Chinese exports worth $300 billion. He says it's because Beijing's not moving fast enough on trade talks. China is threatening to hit back and the rising trade tensions are taking a toll on global markets. Motheo Khoaripe reports. We spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington DC. She's Business Advisory Services Director at the US-China Business Council. #USChinaTradeWar #TradeTariffs #Donald Trump