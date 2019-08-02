POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US to levy 10% tariff on $300B of Chinese goods | Money Talks
US to levy 10% tariff on $300B of Chinese goods | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump's slapping 10% tariffs on Chinese exports worth $300 billion. He says it's because Beijing's not moving fast enough on trade talks. China is threatening to hit back and the rising trade tensions are taking a toll on global markets. Motheo Khoaripe reports. We spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington DC. She's Business Advisory Services Director at the US-China Business Council. #USChinaTradeWar #TradeTariffs #Donald Trump
August 2, 2019
