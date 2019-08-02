BizTech Share

Brazil's policies decimate forest resources | Money Talks

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has risen to alarming levels. Government data shows an area the size of a football pitch is being cleared each minute to make way for farms and other businesses. As President Jair Bolsonaro lashes out at officials for releasing the information, environmentalists are warning that his policies are putting the forest and the climate at even greater risk. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Peter May in Rio de Janeiro, He’s a professor at the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro. #AMAZON #ForestConservation #JairBolsonaro