POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil's policies decimate forest resources | Money Talks
07:15
BizTech
Brazil's policies decimate forest resources | Money Talks
Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has risen to alarming levels. Government data shows an area the size of a football pitch is being cleared each minute to make way for farms and other businesses. As President Jair Bolsonaro lashes out at officials for releasing the information, environmentalists are warning that his policies are putting the forest and the climate at even greater risk. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Peter May in Rio de Janeiro, He’s a professor at the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro. #AMAZON #ForestConservation #JairBolsonaro
August 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?