Breaking News: Multiple fatalities in El Paso, Texas shooting
El Paso Police have tweeted to say that their officers have reen responding to an active shooting scene, and that people have been advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. Local media report that 18 people have been shot or injured, and as we mentioned earlier, police say a number of them have been killed. El Paso is located in the western part of Texas, near the border with Mexico. #elpaso #texas
August 3, 2019
