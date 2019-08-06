POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life
04:02
Strange as it may sound, Olafur Eliasson’s works can be described both as futuristic and traditional. He is widely known for his towering installations. But, in his new retrospective at London's Tate Modern, it's not just his most dramatic pieces that are on show. From a candle that never goes out, to man-made rain, Eliasson uses art to get us to question what we know about nature, the universe and humanity. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see. #OlafurEliasson #InRealLife #Retrospective
August 6, 2019
