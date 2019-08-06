POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Triple Talaq' Banned
'Triple Talaq' Banned
Triple Talaq has been a highly controversial practice in India. It's where a Muslim man can instantly end his marriage, by simply saying divorce in Arabic three times. Many have argued the tradition is easily open to misuse, with reports some men have legally abandoned their wives after a simple email, or even a Whatsapp message. But trying it now could land you in jail. For years, many have fought to outlaw the practice, arguing it leaves women vulnerable. So, why are so many sceptical about the government's motives? Guests: Shabnam Hashmi Human Rights Activist Hasina Khan Founder of the Bebaak Collective Zakia Soman Co-founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan #India #TripleTalaq #Islam #TripleTalaqBill #Divorce #Marriage #IndianMuslims
August 6, 2019
