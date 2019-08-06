POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India revokes region's special status | Money Talks
07:16
BizTech
India revokes region's special status | Money Talks
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving to end more than 70 years of autonomy for India- administered, Kashmir.. triggering a political crisis that's threatening to boil over into conflict. The Hindu nationalist BJP government says the move will bring more central- government control to the state.. and open the region to investment and migration from other parts of India. But opposition lawmakers and many Kashmiris say it will further fuel violence. Mobin Nasir has the details. For more on this Umer Karim joined us from Ankara. He's a visiting fellow at the Royal United Services Institute. #KashmirSpecialStatus #NarendraModi #HinduNationalists
August 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?