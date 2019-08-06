POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US imposes complete economic embargo on Venezuela | Money Talks
07:01
BizTech
US imposes complete economic embargo on Venezuela | Money Talks
The United States is tightening its economic noose on Venezuela. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order expanding sanctions to a complete economic embargo on Nicolas Maduro's government. The move further isolates Caracas as it struggles to revive oil exports and stabilise the economy. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it also threatens to make the lives of millions of Venezuelans already facing food and medicine shortages, worse. Carlos de Sousa joined us from in Zurich. He's lead economist at Oxford Economics. #EconomicSanctions #Venezuela #MedicineShortages
August 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?