World Illustration Awards 2019
03:34
World
The World Illustration Awards are one of the most prestigious prizes honouring the best work by the brightest visual artists. This year, nearly 4000 entries were whittled down to a shortlist of 200 with 18 eventual winners. But the most hotly anticipated award is undoubtedly for the 'overall professional winner'. Showcase's Miranda Atty spoke to the 2019 recipient: author and illustrator Anna Mill. #WorldIllustration #Award #AnnaMill
August 7, 2019
