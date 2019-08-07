POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Families separated by total communication in India-administered Kashmir - Newsfeed
15:00
World
- Tensions are rising in India Administered Kashmir after India announced it is revoking the region's special status. A blackout means family on the Pakistan side have no idea what's going on - Millennials are found to be the loneliest generation to date - Miss England is crowned and she's challenging the stereotype: Indian, a doctor, and the IQ of a genius #NewsFeed #Kashmir #ToniMorrison​
August 7, 2019
