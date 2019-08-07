POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian central bank cuts rates as economy slows | Money Talks
07:38
BizTech
Indian central bank cuts rates as economy slows | Money Talks
The world's central banks are on a cutting spree. The reserve banks of India, New Zealand, and Thailand have all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates, signalling major concerns about the global economy. In India, growth has slowed to a five-year low, prompting manufacturers to lay-off hundreds of thousands of workers. The country's central bank has slashed interest rates for a fourth time this year to 5.4 percent. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it may not be enough to revive growth in the once booming economy. For more on this, Sunil Poshakwale joined us from Birmingham in the UK. He's an international finance professor at the Cranfield School of Management. #IndiaEconomy #InterestRateCut #GlobalEconomy
August 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?