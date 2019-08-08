POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Helene Schjerfbeck: A Life Examined
03:01
World
Helene Schjerfbeck: A Life Examined
Helene Schafbeck was one of the most enigmatic painters of the 20th century. Although she is best known for her self-portraits, her personal life is shrouded in mystery. But, what was it like being an artist in the 1900s, as a woman in a man's world? And how much of the self do artists really need to reveal? Showcase's Miranda Atty went to London's Royal Academy to find out. #HeleneSchjerfbeck #RebeccaBray #Finnish
August 8, 2019
