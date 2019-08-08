World Share

Remembering Toni Morrison

"We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives." The author of these words, Toni Morrison, has passed away at the age of 88. The Nobel prize-winning novelist, essayist and editor was one of the most iconic writers of her time, leaving behind an immortal legacy we should all carry forward. Stephanie Li, Susan D. Gubar Chair in Literature at Indiana University 00:51 #ToniMorrison #Novelist #SongofSolomon