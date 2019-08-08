World Share

'For Sama' Documentary

500,000 people and counting. That's an approximate number of those who died in the Syrian Civil War. One of the many battlegrounds in the ongoing conflict has been Aleppo. The city was at the centre of a major military confrontation between the Syrian opposition and the Russian backed Syrian regime between 2012 to 2016. And now a multi-award winning documentary called "For Sama" is giving us the picture of what those years were like. Waad Al-Kateab, Filmmaker at Channel 4 News 00:53 #Sama #Documentary #Cinema