World Share

Slavery Legacy: Ivorians mark anniversary with cleansing ritual

Ivory Coast is honouring the millions of Africans forced into slavery between the early 15-hundreds to the late 19th century. With support from the United Nations, the country is raising awareness of the slave trade and its consequences. As Sharon Ogunleye reports, some elements of the project retrace the steps of those who were sold into slavery. #AfricanSlavery, #AtlanticSlavery, #SlaveTrade