POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
United Nations warns food security at risk | Money Talks
05:47
BizTech
United Nations warns food security at risk | Money Talks
Can cutting back on meat really help fight the climate crisis? That's one of the key messages from the latest report released by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC says the world needs to change its diet, revise its farming practices, and stop wasting food if we want to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change. But as Sarah Morice reports, the panel stopped short of calling on people to go vegetarian. For more on this story, we spoke to Dan Osborn. He's a professor of human ecology at University College London, specialising in environmental policies and strategies. #UnitedNations #FoodSecurity #ClimateChange
August 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?