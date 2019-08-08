BizTech Share

United Nations warns food security at risk | Money Talks

Can cutting back on meat really help fight the climate crisis? That's one of the key messages from the latest report released by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC says the world needs to change its diet, revise its farming practices, and stop wasting food if we want to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change. But as Sarah Morice reports, the panel stopped short of calling on people to go vegetarian. For more on this story, we spoke to Dan Osborn. He's a professor of human ecology at University College London, specialising in environmental policies and strategies. #UnitedNations #FoodSecurity #ClimateChange