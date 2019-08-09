POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did Black Lives Matter Fail? | Did Ethiopia Plant 350M Trees?
51:35
World
Did Black Lives Matter Fail? | Did Ethiopia Plant 350M Trees?
It’s been five years since protests engulfed Ferguson, Missouri, over the shooting death of Michael Brown. But have of the lives of black people improved in America? And Ethiopia claims to have planted 350 million trees in 13 hours. We look at whether it’s true, and why the world needs it to happen. #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #MichaelBrown #TrayvonMartin #PoliceBrutality #Trump #AfricanAmerican #Ethiopia #GreenLegacy #plantingtrees #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #GlobalHeating #ClimateCrisis #UN
August 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?