BizTech
Deportation raids threaten US restaurant industry | Money Talks
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have conducted the biggest workplace raids in recent years, arresting 680 people suspected of being undocumented workers in Mississippi. The raided businesses include chicken and agricultural processing plants. Another sector that's expected to be targeted is the restaurant industry, which employs more than a million undocumented workers. But some warn the raids could hurt the economy, as Nick Harper reports from New York. #USimmigration #DeportationRaids #UndocumentedWorkers
August 8, 2019
