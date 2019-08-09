US bans federal government deals with Huawei | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
06:25
BizTech
The US is closing more doors on China's largest privately held company. Washington is now banning federal agencies from buying equipment from Huawei and four other Chinese telecoms. It's the latest volley in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, Money Talks spoke to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington in Massachusetts. #Huawei #USsanctions #ChineseTelecoms
August 9, 2019
