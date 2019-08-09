World Share

Did Ethiopia Plant 350M Trees?

Did Ethiopians really plant 350 million trees in a single day? And if they did, could an approach like this actually save the planet from a climate catastrophe? Guests: Yared Abera Co-executive Director of the Youth Negotiation on Climate Change Convention Marcelo Rezende Co-author of the Study 'The Global Tree Restoration Potential’ Alexandra Jellicoe Founder of the 'Monkey Wrench' #Ethiopia #GreenLegacy #AddisAbaba #plantingtrees #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #GlobalHeating #ClimateCrisis #UN #TrillionTrees