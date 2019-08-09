POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Immigration: Officials raid several factories in Mississippi
01:36
World
US Immigration: Officials raid several factories in Mississippi
There are reports from across the United States of schoolchildren asking their teachers to call home and find out if their parents are still there. They're children of immigrants and they're scared of the government's actions against people who are living in the country without documentation. On Wednesday, 700 immigrants were arrested in Mississippi. About 300 have already been released. Jon Brain reports. #USImmigration #MississippiArrests #ICE
August 9, 2019
