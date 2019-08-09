POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why is the Premier League so special?
04:27
World
Why is the Premier League so special?
20 teams and 380 matches await. The Premier League kicks off on Friday, and any people who calls themselves football fans will turn their attention towards England. But why is it so special? To answer that question we had someone on Beyond The Game who knows the Premier League inside out, the former Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leicester City forward Darius Vassell shared his experiences when it comes to a Transfer Deadline Day... #PremierLeague #DariusVassell #EnglishFootball
August 9, 2019
