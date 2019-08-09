World Share

South Africa Unemployment: Slowing economy takes its toll on job seekers

Millions of people in South Africa struggle to put food on the table. Part of the problem is the slowing economy, which is also forcing companies to cut staff. That's sent the unemployment rate to its highest level since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago. As Sharon Ogunleye reports, it looks like the country may be running out of time to fix its finances.