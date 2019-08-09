Goldman Sachs executives charged in 1MDB scandal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Malaysian government has stepped-up its efforts to recover the billions of dollars it lost in the 1MDB corruption scandal. It says it wants to punish the bankers it believes enabled the fraud at the state development fund. Authorities have set their sights on more than a dozen Goldman Sachs executives who are accused of bank-rolling the lavish lifestyles of former prime minister Najib Razak, his family and friends. For more on the story we spoke to Clare Rewcastle Brown in Kuala Lumpur. She's an investigative journalist and founder of the Sarawak Report, the news organisation that first uncovered the 1MDB scandal. #1MDB scandal #GoldmanSachs #NajibRazak
August 9, 2019
