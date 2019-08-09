World Share

Interpol’s Red Notices

Turkey criticises Interpol’s decision to remove 144 terrorists from its red notice list, saying it will hurt the global fight against terrorism. The most infamous terrorist to be removed is the former leader of the PYD, Salih Muslum, who was involved in the 2016 Ankara bombing. Are Turkey’s security concerns being ignored by the global police network? Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Security Analyst at SETA Ugur Yasin Asal Assistant Professor at Istanbul Commerce University